“I’m tired of being single” – Wizkid cries out, says he needs two women

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ace singer, Wizkid, fondly called Machala, has taken to his Snapchat account to cry out over his lonely life.

According to the crooner, he needs one or two bae to take him out of ‘singlehood‘ because he’s tired of the lifestyle.

In his words:

“Been single for so long!😫gotta find me one or 2😎.”

Reacting, Symplychioma said, “as it is now, e fit be say “Wizkid put head for Jada laps dey type this thing😂😂.”

Janemena said, “Even Jada understands this cruise too and is laughing at the comments…😂.”

Miniwilfred said, “😂😂😂😂😂 Wizkidayo! He talks once a blue moon. And releases atomic weapons 😂😂😂.”

Msrayitayana said, “Na wa, women be steadily taking nonsense. Except it’s cruise, it’s not fair on the lady who gave you two whole human being, even praise you online. See red card, na wa again.”

Omocatechist said, “As a legend, even though we know baba is lying, he still said “gotta fine me 1 or 2”. Meaning that one woman is not enough and can never be enough.”

Makuskoska said, “Giada in the mouth this is a horrible emotional damage she thought she has found true love can somebody check on my mental health right now.”

Godspower said, “Fathers of many children of drop quote😂😂.”

Chocolate secret said, “starboy belongs to everyone, last last e go-go round.”

See post below:

