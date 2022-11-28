Woman in tears as lady gifts her a provision shop filled with goods (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A lady identified as Jojooflele has shared a video of herself gifting a trader a provision shop full of goods.

The recipient of her gift, a woman, who hawks garri became a proud owner of a new shop filled with provisions.

She thanked her benefactor in tears of joy as she prayed vigorously for her and others that contributed to the blessing.

After sharing the video online, netizens thanked Jojooflele for her kind heart especially in this hard economy.

@ay_ghandi said, “With this singular act of kindness that you have done, your generation is saying bye to poverty, lack and want. This is too kind of you.”

@kennzylizzy said, “Ohh damn🥺🥺. This is so nice of you mehn🥺🥺😩. This really made me cry🥺. Love you so much for this💜🖤💜🖤.”

@damis_empire said, “God bless you and bless everyone that contributed to this. I cried like a Baby. God bless you for making that woman happy in this hard economy.”

@jojooflele

I gifted this woman a shop full of goods and her reaction will melt your hearts #fypシ #jojooflele #blowthisup #goviral #trending #xyzbca #xyzcba #fy #love #money #help

♬ original sound – jossy

