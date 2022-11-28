Korra Obidi’s sister and father show off dance moves days after Korra was granted a divorce

Popular singer and dancer, Korra Obidi has got the internet buzzing after she shared a video of her sister, Nancy and her father dancing.

This is coming shortly after Korra Obidi was granted a divorce with her estranged husband, Justin Dean.

Netizens stated that the family has a strong system which has kept the unbreakable dancer, Korra going despite all odds.

Many also pointed out that the dance skill was a family thing as her sister, Nancy and her father were not at all lacking.

@morgenrose2:This is how family should be . much love to you all😅😅✌️✌️✌️🥰🥰🥰.”

@goodnesswilliamss:this gave me shivers, the support was everything, never say no to family cos it’s the only place that got your back ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🧡.”

@3timo4:Ah love this. 👍❤️🙏family support that is what we talking about…….”

@lindamusaba:such family members are a strongest support system 💪🔥🔥 unbreakable Kora 🥰.”

@millijosey: “I don’t know why I hear your song n it I just remembered your dad’s moves 😅 this dance is iconic.”

Watch video below: