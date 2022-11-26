Lady heartbroken at airport as she receives her dad’s corpse sent from abroad (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A heartbroken lady has revealed how she received her father’s corpse at the airport after he gave up the ghost abroad.

The man had lost his life in another country and his corpse was flown back to his homeland where his grieving daughter received him.

Sharing the video on TikTok, the fatherless lady mentioned how she never thought she would receive him this way.

Sympathizers offered their condolences in the comments section while others mentioned how they found her plight relatable as they’ve been there too.

Shaydidon said, “I know this pain all too well I lost my dad last year😢 my condolences to you and your family.”

Effueopiyo said, “I’m so sorry. I went to sign when receiving my sister. I was beyond broken. All I kept saying was “this is not how I wanted to come pick you.”

Monishad wrote, “Sending lots of hugs my dear as the song says God wash away your tears. 🤗🤗🤗🤗.”

Tasha said, “This is really hard…😭😭 This is how I received my dad 2 months ago and I’m telling you the pain is real. I’m mentally exhausted. Sigh!”

Mercychum said, “My heart goes out to you and your family during this hard times.”

Naband said, “May your soul continues to rest in International peace sweet daddy🙏💜.”

Alejandro wrote, “May his dearly departed soul sleep in eternal peace. Amen!”

