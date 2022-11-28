Landlord serves male tenant quit notice for hosting different girls in his apartment daily

A Nigerian man named Ubong has been served with a quit notice by his landlord for entertaining a variety of girls in his apartment on a daily basis.

The landlord, Enobong Nsimah, accused the tenant of turning his house into a brothel in collaboration with a friend he identified as Unwana.

The young man wanted people to know why he was being kicked out, so he shared a copy of the quit notice on social media.

The landlord stated that his rent will expire on November 30, 2022, and he will not allow him to renew the payment.

The landlord claimed in a letter dated November 24th that the foundation of his house had failed due to the young tenant’s philandering ways.

It reads;

QUIT NOTICE

Dear Ubong

Your tenancy agreement will expire on November 30, 2022 and I will not accept renewal regardless of our mutual friendship. Your daily act of prostitution in which several women both young and old are brought to the apartment currently occupied by you can no longer be tolerated. You and your friend Unwana I have successfully turned my house into a brothel, and today, the foundation of my house has failed because of your daily act of prostitution.

I have warned you severally to desist from your indiscriminate sexual activities but to no avail. I will not take this nonsense again. By this notice, you are hereby given to the end of November to vacate the apartment currently occupied by you with your demonic spirit of prostitution.

I wish you well in your prostitution career. Nonsense.

Enobong Nsimah Landlord.

24-11-22.