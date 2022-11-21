Man converts to Islam to marry his Muslim lover

A Nigerian man, moved by his love for his fiancée, converted to Islam in order to marry her.

The man known as Ossai, became a Muslim so that he could wed May Haidar through the Islamic rites.

On Monday, November 21, 2022, the love story was shared on an Instagram page, Arewa Fashion and Style.

Haidar, who is from Kaduna state, revealed that her father initially opposed the union because he feared Ossai would return to his old religion.

She made this known while responding to a congratulatory post in the comment section.

“I went to see my dad and told him about it, at first he was not happy cos he was skeptical about the conversion and scared if he would go back to his old religion.

My dad finally accepted and we did an introduction 4th June and wedding preparations started, we were supposed to get married in October but he lost his mum so we shifted the date and Alhamdulillah it came to pass,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Ossai also shared photos from their wedding on November 17, 2022, and described May as the absolute love of his life.

He wrote; “Congratulations to my lovely wife and I. She’s the bone of my bone and flesh of my flesh. The absolute Love of my life”.

May Haidar, earlier wrote; “Alhamdulillah I get to share my life experiences with you ERKEGIM. I am grateful that we took the steps together amidst the trials, hurdles and difficulties of life … I know the life ahead won’t be all rosy, but with Allah we will be fine…. Thank you for sacrificing alot for me, I won’t take it for granted…. The best part of my existence is with you, for you and by you.”