Man who married single mum discovers she cheated on him with her baby daddy

By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man told the story of a friend who married a single mother and later regretted his decision.

The tweep known as @Hiluxx_ claimed that his friend’s wife cheated on him with her baby’s father and that he was devastated when he found out.

According to him, the friend did not inform his family members that his wife already had a child before he married her, just to save face. Sadly, the woman repaid him for all the love and support by having an affair with her baby daddy two years after the marriage.

The man is already making plans to divorce his wife who betrayed him even though he was taking care of her and his stepdaughter.

@Hiluxx_ wrote; ‘‘My guy married a single mom, didn’t tell his people the girl had a child just for her sake. Baba just discovered the girl recently had s** with the baby dad. After my guy don take care of her and her daughter for two yrs plus. Very painful experience.Baba is asking for a divorce.”

