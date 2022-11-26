TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Customer visits bank with iron kolo box to deposit savings only…

“I’m tired of spending N50k on food everyday”…

“I need to be a man to take care of my family”…

Na the wife ex – Moment groom attacked man who sprayed him money at his wedding (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A video circulating on social media shows a groom getting into a physical altercation with a man at his wedding.

During the wedding reception, the man and his wife were dancing when one of the guests stood up and began dropping cash on his forehead.

A closer look at the visitor reveals him licking the money before rising from his seat.

READ ALSO

“Oga come and lie on your own bed” – Man…

Man catches pregnant wife in bed with another man in their…

The groom threw the money back at him, which fell to the floor, but the man picked it up and tried to spray him with money again. For reasons unknown to many, he began fighting the guest in order to stop him from doing what he was doing.

He threw punches and kicks at the guest and it was so intense that other attendees had to intervene and hold the groom back.

Some netizens opined that the man was doing something fetish and the groom realised which was why he fought, while others suspected that it was his wife’s ex-lover.

Watch the video below:

Read some comments..

badgalmanilow; Why he lick the money before he sprayed it?🤨🤨

flora.glory; I don’t trust that man spraying money 😒😒😒

emmyolowo01; 😂😂😂😂😂party scatter

zakari.bbdoki_; Vawulence everywhere 😂😂😂😂

sandypreneur; Ifa woze this camera ehn🤦😌

kaligram_; Baba Wey lick money 😂😂😂😂😂

dg01335; But nobody saw what the man did tho before placing the money on his forehead una just ddy laugh.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Customer visits bank with iron kolo box to deposit savings only to discover…

“I’m tired of spending N50k on food everyday” Nkechi…

“I need to be a man to take care of my family” – James…

“Why I can’t marry a lady above 26 years” – Man reveals…

“Why do some men set such boundaries?” – Leaked chat between…

Na the wife ex – Moment groom attacked man who sprayed him money at his wedding…

Single mom regrets giving up 3-year-old daughter for adoption to please…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Photos and videos from actress Rita Dominic’s white wedding

“I no send una papa and mama” – Ayra Starr reacts after being…

Lady creates scene as husband tries to flee with their kids after dumping her…

“Is this a red flag?” – Lady narrates how man counted the…

Sammie Okposo: Now they post his pictures but never reached out to him –…

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike share romantic moment ahead of white wedding in…

Na the wife ex – Moment groom attacked man who sprayed him money at his wedding…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More