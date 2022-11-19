Queen Mercy appreciates her younger brother with Mercedes Benz for being an amazing sibling (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Queen Mercy Atang, a former Big Brother Naija season six housemate, has given her kid brother a Mercedes Benz for always coming through for her.

The reality star took to Instagram to thank her younger brother for all of his efforts on her behalf.

She revealed that he had worked hard in pushing her brand and ensuring that everything runs smoothly, without asking for anything in return.

Queen also recalled how he had driven her to this year’s BBNaija reunion, and back home no matter how late it was without complaining.

She went further to say that she had always hoped to return all the favours and appreciate his efforts.

Expressing her sisterly love for her brother, she hailed him in various names and prayed that God blesses him

Watch the video below:

