Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike share romantic moment ahead of white wedding in UK (Video)

Rita Dominic, a veteran Nollywood actress, and her husband, Fidelis Anosike, melt hearts on their white wedding day today, November 26th, in the United Kingdom.
The couple, who had a glamorous traditional wedding in Nigeria, are planning a white wedding in Yorkshire, England.
Chioma Akpotha, Kate Henshaw, Michelle Dede, and other Nollywood stars traveled to the United Kingdom to celebrate the wedding of their colleague Rita Dominic.
After a night apart, Fidelis Anosike and his friends arrived at the location where his wife and her colleagues were gathered.
The couple warmed hearts as they share a romantic kiss twice while exchanging pleasantries with everyone who gathered to celebrate them.
