TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting…

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she…

“You’re too old for this; repent” — Ini Edo under fire over…

“Set standard so high and build yourself to match what you want” – Blessing CEO on lesson she learned from Rita Dominic

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial relationship coach, Blessing Okoro a.k.a Blessing CEO has shared the one lesson she has learned from veteran actress, Rita Dominic.

It would be recalled that the 47-year-old actress had tied the knot some days back in England with her husband, Fidelis Anosike.

According to Blessing, the one lesson she has learned from Rita Dominic is Patience.

READ ALSO

What almost ruined my wedding – Rita Dominic opens up

Rita Dominic fully takes up husband’s surname ‘Anosike’…

She said people should set their standards high and expect nothing lesson and no matter how long, it would come.

The relationship coach also added that she is just 33 years and people are already skin her to get married.

In her words:

“One lesson i learnt from Rita is patience.

Set your standards so high and build yourself to match what you expect. It will come ..

I am just 33 years and this people no gree me rest with marriage.

Congratulations Rita baby .

Your marriage is a testimony to the world.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting woman’s…

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she allegedly…

“You’re too old for this; repent” — Ini Edo under fire over recent post (Video)

Korra Obidi’s sister and father show off dance moves days after Korra was…

Man who found abandoned 2-year-old baby by roadside shares transformation 5…

“All I See Is Love” – Nigerians gush over loved up video of Davido and…

What almost ruined my wedding – Rita Dominic opens up

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Set standard so high and build yourself to match what you want” –…

“Try dey cover ur body” – Netizens drag Janemena over bedroom…

Fans panic as Wizkid declares his last show in Lagos

What almost ruined my wedding – Rita Dominic opens up

Jada is greedy for wanting Wizkid all to herself – Actress, Monalisa…

Dancer, Janemena gushes as she shares video of her mother helping her during…

“Jonathan e no go better for you” – Little girl in tears as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More