“Set standard so high and build yourself to match what you want” – Blessing CEO on lesson she learned from Rita Dominic

Controversial relationship coach, Blessing Okoro a.k.a Blessing CEO has shared the one lesson she has learned from veteran actress, Rita Dominic.

It would be recalled that the 47-year-old actress had tied the knot some days back in England with her husband, Fidelis Anosike.

According to Blessing, the one lesson she has learned from Rita Dominic is Patience.

She said people should set their standards high and expect nothing lesson and no matter how long, it would come.

The relationship coach also added that she is just 33 years and people are already skin her to get married.

In her words:

“One lesson i learnt from Rita is patience.

Set your standards so high and build yourself to match what you expect. It will come ..

I am just 33 years and this people no gree me rest with marriage.

Congratulations Rita baby .

Your marriage is a testimony to the world.”