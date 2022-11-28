“She’s making me very proud” – Yul Edochie lavishes praises on daughter as he visits her school

Controversial thespian, Yul Edochie praises his daughter highly over her academic performance as he visits her university.

The thespian took to his social media page to share pictures he had taken with his daughter on campus at her school.

He expressed how glad and proud he is as he revealed that she has been making good grades and is now in her second year in the university.

Yul who said that he is happy over her fantastic grades advised her to keep shining.

“Today I visited my daughter in school @danielleyuledochie. She’s making me very proud, University girl. 2nd level. Fantastic grades. Daddy is super proud of you. Keep shining. I’m happy,” Yul Edochie wrote.

See his Instagram post below: