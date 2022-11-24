“Yul Edochie was stopping her shine” – Reactions as May Edochie jets off to London

Nigerian Nollywood actress, May Yul Edochie, has gotten tongues wagging after sharing the news of her London trip.

May Yul Edochie had shared a sneak peak of herself traveling and arriving safely in London.

This prompted her fans to throw shades at her husband as many claimed that what was meant to break her has now made her.

Treasure said, “our Queen is leaving the baby girl lifestyle I love you for it my darling what was meant to break you made you stronger and richer😍😍😍😍😍.”

Denilagloria: “definition of what was sent to destroy you uplifted you…..👏👏👏. Las las na God they call results no be man🙏🙏.”

Another user said, “the queen is in london, Yul and Judy this is the next movie title for you both to act,😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 “The Queen is in london!”

Georgina wrote: God that sets you outside as a star on The shining use. It will continue to elevate you. You have become a beacon of hope, faith and wisdom for many. You’ve trusted in your tree and you will never forsake you. Everything and everyone you come in contact with we receive God’s loving grace. Your radiatepeace and calm. I joined the host of heaven to wish you nothing but happiness and peace on this journey of life you came back done. I love you my dearest sis and God’s grace upon you always, Nwannem, chi go zie💗💗💗.”

Mercymelvchris6 wrote, “QUEEN AMINA HERSELF!! I AM JUST SMILING TEARS ROAD TO DOWN MY EYES….. WHAT’S THE ENEMIES MEANT FOR EVIL GOD HAS DONE IT AROUND FOR YOUR GOOD! WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN GANG!! I AM NUMBER ONE DON’T LOVE YOU SIS FROM PARIS.”

Watch video below: