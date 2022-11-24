TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I started seeing magg0ts” – Lady shares…

“I don finish am, he sweet pass my husband” –…

“Divorce isn’t something to celebrate. It is…

“Yul Edochie was stopping her shine” – Reactions as May Edochie jets off to London

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian Nollywood actress, May Yul Edochie, has gotten tongues wagging after sharing the news of her London trip.

May Yul Edochie had shared a sneak peak of herself traveling and arriving safely in London.

This prompted her fans to throw shades at her husband as many claimed that what was meant to break her has now made her.

READ ALSO

“This could have been you and your lovely wife…

“People like you are rare” – Bobrisky commends Yul Edochie…

Treasure said, “our Queen is leaving the baby girl lifestyle I love you for it my darling what was meant to break you made you stronger and richer😍😍😍😍😍.”

Denilagloria: “definition of what was sent to destroy you uplifted you…..👏👏👏. Las las na God they call results no be man🙏🙏.”

Another user said, “the queen is in london, Yul and Judy this is the next movie title for you both to act,😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 “The Queen is in london!”

Georgina wrote: God that sets you outside as a star on The shining use. It will continue to elevate you. You have become a beacon of hope, faith and wisdom for many. You’ve trusted in your tree and you will never forsake you. Everything and everyone you come in contact with we receive God’s loving grace. Your radiatepeace and calm. I joined the host of heaven to wish you nothing but happiness and peace on this journey of life you came back done. I love you my dearest sis and God’s grace upon you always, Nwannem, chi go zie💗💗💗.”

Mercymelvchris6 wrote, “QUEEN AMINA HERSELF!! I AM JUST SMILING TEARS ROAD TO DOWN MY EYES….. WHAT’S THE ENEMIES MEANT FOR EVIL GOD HAS DONE IT AROUND FOR YOUR GOOD! WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN GANG!! I AM NUMBER ONE DON’T LOVE YOU SIS FROM PARIS.”

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I started seeing magg0ts” – Lady shares heartbreaking story…

“I don finish am, he sweet pass my husband” – Married lady…

“Divorce isn’t something to celebrate. It is failure” – Justin…

“I dumped you because you’re too perfect” – Heartbroken…

Any man who doesn’t own house, car before marriage doesn’t have a…

Lady slams uber driver who gave her ‘only’ N5k transport fare after…

28-year-old lady set to divorce husband 5 months into marriage after finding out…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Yul Edochie was stopping her shine” – Reactions as May…

“Her yansh is yanshing” – Netizens drag Nancy Isime over her…

“I always go to the toilet to cry” – UK based Nigerian lady…

“Na surgery e do, no be gym” – Reactions as man shows off body…

“I dumped you because you’re too perfect” – Heartbroken…

Chichi explains why she shunned economy ticket to fly to South Africa with her…

I pay N22K for haircut in Lagos – Influencer, Eni Adeoluwa

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More