Suitors won’t take you seriously if you don’t live with your parents as a single lady – Man warns single ladies

A Nigerian man is of the opinion that single ladies who live alone have a lower chance of being considered for marriage than their peers who live under their parent’s roof.

Akeula Trendy, a fashion designer, stated that a woman who does not go straight to her husband’s house from her parents’ house will not be taken seriously.

He stated that there is nothing wrong with a woman working and earning her own money, but she should do so while still living with her parents.

Akeula, however, added that not all women who stay by themselves are bad neither are those who live with their dad and mum all good.

In his words; ”This is not meant to be a discouragement post but as a lady, if you don’t go directly from your parent’s house to your husband’s house, I mean like you have hustled and have now moved to your own apartment as a single lady, men will naturally not take you seriously/wife worthy.

I’m not saying you shouldn’t hustle and make your money or follow your career as a lady. What about you make this money, get yourself a good life but under your parents till you marry?

It’s my opinion, I am entitled to it. You can decide to block me or just scroll past my post, I don’t need you to like me. As a matter of fact you are very much unnoticed. Bye.

At the end of the day, not all woman that stays alone are bad, and not all that live under their parents till marriage are good. A lady that choose to be diligent will be, either monitored or not.”