TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lecturer nabs his wife in hotel room with his student

“May we not witness this again” – Mercy Johnson…

Man catches pregnant wife in bed with another man in their…

Suitors won’t take you seriously if you don’t live with your parents as a single lady – Man warns single ladies

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man is of the opinion that single ladies who live alone have a lower chance of being considered for marriage than their peers who live under their parent’s roof.

Akeula Trendy, a fashion designer, stated that a woman who does not go straight to her husband’s house from her parents’ house will not be taken seriously.

He stated that there is nothing wrong with a woman working and earning her own money, but she should do so while still living with her parents.

READ ALSO

My fiancé hasn’t dropped any money – Nigerian lady calls off…

How I ended up marrying a guy I blocked – Lady shares love…

Akeula, however, added that not all women who stay by themselves are bad neither are those who live with their dad and mum all good.

In his words; ”This is not meant to be a discouragement post but as a lady, if you don’t go directly from your parent’s house to your husband’s house, I mean like you have hustled and have now moved to your own apartment as a single lady, men will naturally not take you seriously/wife worthy.

I’m not saying you shouldn’t hustle and make your money or follow your career as a lady. What about you make this money, get yourself a good life but under your parents till you marry?

It’s my opinion, I am entitled to it. You can decide to block me or just scroll past my post, I don’t need you to like me. As a matter of fact you are very much unnoticed. Bye.

At the end of the day, not all woman that stays alone are bad, and not all that live under their parents till marriage are good. A lady that choose to be diligent will be, either monitored or not.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lecturer nabs his wife in hotel room with his student

“May we not witness this again” – Mercy Johnson Okojie mourns

Man catches pregnant wife in bed with another man in their matrimonial home…

Emotional moment Wizkid paid tribute to Davido’s son at concert in New York…

Hanks Anuku finally breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ clip of him roaming the…

You’re ungrateful – Portable says as he rough-handles his signee, Manny Monie…

“What happened to Ozo?” – WhiteMoney raises concern over condolence message

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Suitors won’t take you seriously if you don’t live with your parents as a single…

Papaya Ex uses convoy with police escort to distribute her housewarming IV to…

Sabinus reacts after a show promoter was beaten over his absence at an event…

My parents rejected my child’s father – Single mother cries out

Manchester United fan breaks down in tears publicly after getting dumped by…

House keeper quits her job after getting mysterious ‘juicy offer’ to work in…

“Respect your body, no serious man will take you as wife” – Korra Obidi dragged…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More