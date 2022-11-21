“This could have been you and your lovely wife May” – Yul Edochie trolled as he dances with mum (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has been dragged by netizens on Instagram after sharing a video of himself and his mother dancing to the trending Kizz Daniel’s song, “cough”.

While some people dragged him for constantly chasing clout, others claimed he was supposed to dance with his first wife.

One nellykesh said, “Your mother is not happy with you remember do the needful thing with immediately 👏👏. Another user said, “I no go abuse you now because mumcy don appear for the video😂😂 for now, you be fine man till further notice”

Sandrasreality wrote, “This is the first time I smiled watching your video ever since you messed up! I pray God gives you wisdom to clean up all the mess fast enough especially with May and your children”

One Nana wrote, “😂🙄 This could’ve been you and your lovely wife May”.

