“Try dey cover ur body” – Netizens drag Janemena over bedroom photo with hubby

Nigerian dancer, Janemena has been dragged on her Instagram page over a bedroom photo she posted with her husband.

Janemena, who recently put to bed, revealed how overwhelming her love for her baby was getting. She wished to tattoo her baby’s name on her body.

In her words:

“Any tatoo plug? I wan write my baby name. This love too strong.”

This however didn’t sit well with netizens as they claimed her picture was too sultry for a mother.

Bellorukky said, “U don’t behave well ohhhh, act like a mother for once stop selling ur body on social media shuu.”

Stephen ose said, “I guess ur status don change now to a mother, try dey cover up.”

Trendysyl wrote, “Leviticus 19:28 AMP You shall not make any cuts on your body (in mourning) for the dead, nor make any tatoo marks on yourselves; I am the lord.”

