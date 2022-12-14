TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover,…

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over…

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma breaks down in tears at his Night of…

Actress Ronko Oshodioke narrates how ‘holy water’ healed her of kidney problem

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Yoruba actress, Ronke Oshodioke, has revealed her experience battling kidney problem and how a pastor used Holy Water in healing her.

According to the veteran actress, she had been diagnosed of kidney problem and was going for Dialysis at St. Nicholas hospital but everything changed after a pastor reached out to her.

The pastor said God gave him the instruction to give her Holy Water to cure her illness.

READ ALSO

Baby reportedly develops kidney disease after her mom…

‘8 years ago, God sent an angel to me’ –…

Actress Ronke said she had been admitted at St. Nicholas hospital before then and she was receiving drip for nine days.

It got to a point that her veins were no longer visible and they had to pass the fluid tubes through her upper thigh.

The grateful actress further revealed that her doctor didn’t do the dialysis anymore because there was no need for it as God had healed her through the Holy Water.

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover, Ivy (Video)

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over commandant in…

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma breaks down in tears at his Night of Tribute…

Man horrified after discovering he has two siblings, 4 years after random lady…

“I am still unmarried because of my child” – 35-year-old single mum cries out…

“My husband and I got engaged 4 days after we met” – Chita Agwu…

“Met this beauty and she took care of me inside the bus” – Man…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

VIDEO: Stefflon Don finds love again, gushes over romantic surprise from new man

“I’ve done my best for Nigerians” – President Buhari

James Brown opens up on depression for the second time this year

“There’s no more time to hide you again” – Nigerian man…

Actress Ronko Oshodioke narrates how ‘holy water’ healed her of…

“My husband has been sleeping with my 14-year-old sister” –…

Nigerian man goes viral after helping his wife back one of their twin babies on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More