Actress Ronko Oshodioke narrates how ‘holy water’ healed her of kidney problem

A Yoruba actress, Ronke Oshodioke, has revealed her experience battling kidney problem and how a pastor used Holy Water in healing her.

According to the veteran actress, she had been diagnosed of kidney problem and was going for Dialysis at St. Nicholas hospital but everything changed after a pastor reached out to her.

The pastor said God gave him the instruction to give her Holy Water to cure her illness.

Actress Ronke said she had been admitted at St. Nicholas hospital before then and she was receiving drip for nine days.

It got to a point that her veins were no longer visible and they had to pass the fluid tubes through her upper thigh.

The grateful actress further revealed that her doctor didn’t do the dialysis anymore because there was no need for it as God had healed her through the Holy Water.

