VIDEO: Teen Actress Ifedi Sharon reacts to backlash from Netizens following movie scene

Teen Actress, Ifedi Sharon has reacted to backlash from Netizens following a movie scene.
The scene from the upcoming film that Sharon posted on her Instagram profile sparked discussion among many social media users, with many arguing that the 18-year-old actress is too young for such leading roles.
Captioning the video, she wrote:
“THERE IS NO GREATER INHUMANITY IN THE WORLD THAN HURTING OR BELITTLING A CHILD. Directed by @cjezeugwu”
The rape scene triggered speculations in her comment section.
Netizen, @heismiracle0 wrote;
“Dem go Dey nack this girl o oo. Nice act”
Another IG user @izedonmwenikponmwosa comments;
“U dor reach to dey act this kind movie”
Reacting, Sharon fired back at @izedonmwenikponmwosa, “Any problem”
THEINFONG recalls that the young star revealed how she broke her waist while filming a movie.
The 18-year-old actress explained how she slipped and fell on the floor tiles on her Instagram page.
