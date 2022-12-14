VIDEO: Teen Actress Ifedi Sharon reacts to backlash from Netizens following movie scene

Teen Actress, Ifedi Sharon has reacted to backlash from Netizens following a movie scene.

The scene from the upcoming film that Sharon posted on her Instagram profile sparked discussion among many social media users, with many arguing that the 18-year-old actress is too young for such leading roles.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

“THERE IS NO GREATER INHUMANITY IN THE WORLD THAN HURTING OR BELITTLING A CHILD. Directed by @cjezeugwu”

The rape scene triggered speculations in her comment section.

Netizen, @heismiracle0 wrote;

“Dem go Dey nack this girl o oo. Nice act”

Another IG user @izedonmwenikponmwosa comments;

“U dor reach to dey act this kind movie”

Reacting, Sharon fired back at @izedonmwenikponmwosa, “Any problem”

THEINFONG recalls that the young star revealed how she broke her waist while filming a movie.

The 18-year-old actress explained how she slipped and fell on the floor tiles on her Instagram page.