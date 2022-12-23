Everyone in the country can’t be a scammer – Malawian lady gets engaged to Nigerian man despite her family’s fears

Priscilla Cynthia Mhango, a Malawian woman, has gotten engaged to a Nigerian man she met on social media.

On December 20, she shared her engagement ring on Twitter, a year after she first announced their relationship.

Priscilla, in a post in December, said they were first friends for a period of three years after which they dated for over a year.

He is from Nigeria , I’m from Malawi. We’ve Been friends for 3 years, dating for over 1.

2nd slide is him in Malawi, 3rd slide me in Nigeria.

Moral of the story: Respond to that DM today! pic.twitter.com/VHelpP3XmS — Priscilla Cynthia Mhango (@Priscillamhango) December 30, 2021

She also used the opportunity to advise other ladies to reply to their DMs because that was how she met her fiancé.

According to the lady, she visited Nigeria while he visited Malawi, and the pictures she posted captured them at the aforementioned places.

She also responded to a Twitter user who described her as a strong woman for dating a Nigerian man she met online despite the worry of being scammed by one.

Priscilla explained that her people had the same concerns but she had to lie to them that they had known each other before the social media interaction.

She then said that opposed to widespread belief, everybody in Nigeria cannot be a scammer.

On December 30, 2021, the lady first wrote; “He is from Nigeria , I’m from Malawi. We’ve Been friends for 3 years, dating for over 1. 2nd slide is him in Malawi, 3rd slide me in Nigeria. Moral of the story: Respond to that DM today!”

She then took to Twitter on 20th December 2022 and shared a photo of her flaunting an engagement ring with the caption; ‘Update’.

When a tweep @NaturalsNj said; You area strong willed woman. What if he had scammed you. Naija boys are scary.

@Priscillamhango replied; “Bruh I lied to everyone that we met before otherwise everyone thought I was gone, best decision I have ever made. Nigerian Population is 200 million+. Not everyone can be a scammer.”