Family of business tycoon clashes over his wealth as he battles for life in sickbed (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

A business magnate from Ghana was fighting for his life in the hospital when his family was caught on camera arguing over his fortune.

According to Ghanaian news sources, the businessman’s second wife reportedly put boundaries on who might see him.

The tycoon’s other family members, including the first wife and her kids, tried to enter the military hospital to remove him, but they were stopped.

A video that has gone viral online shows the family members arguing in front of the sick tycoon who was lying in bed and staring helplessly at them.

