Frustrated mum resorts to projector after son broke two TVs in one year

A social media user has revealed how she replaced her television set with a projector after her son broke it twice.

The woman going under the handle Aunty_temi had become weary of seeing her kid break her TV and made the decision to fix it.

@Aunty_temi wrote:

“After breaking 2 TVs in one year , I bought projector. Fool me once , shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me 😂😂🤣😭😭”

Reacting to this, a couple of social media users dropped their take. See some comments below;

@___Muna_ wrote: “See how he is even placing his hand on the wall ready to strike again.😂😂😂😂”

@dammie_rover wrote: “U even nice😂….when I broke my dads tv…baba no repair am throughout the holiday😂😂…sometimes I’ll play the originals and just listen to the voice track from the home theater 😭😂😂😂😂”

Tcruz_graphix wrote: “Parenting has lost it’s value. You can actually teach them not to go near the TV Even as little as he is.”