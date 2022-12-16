“His death is starting to haunt me” – Lady cries out for help after watching boyfriend die

A lady has cried for help as she recounted the events surrounding the death of her boyfriend during ASUU strike.

According to the lady, she had discovered that he was cheating and while her boyfriend was having a heart attack, she hesitated to call an ambulance and he d!ed right in front of her.

In her words,

“Please hide my name. During ASUU strike, I visited my boyfriend. You stopped working out when he found out that he has high blood pressure.

So this ordered a coma I was in bed with my boyfriend and we were both busy on our phones. Out of the blue he fell from the bed. I noticed he was having a heart attack. I took his phone with the aim of calling an ambulance (kellina hospital gwarimpa) and his brother. I noticed is WhatsApp was still on. Out of curiosity I read his last chat.

He was chatting with the girl he promised he would stay away from, and she was breaking up with him full stop after begging and begging and failing korma is suffered a heart attack. Out of anger I didn’t call the ambulance and his brother.

He died right in front of me and I didn’t feel a thing at the moment. I was hurt that he was chatting with another woman right next to me. it’s been 6 months now and his death is starting to haunt me. I’m blaming myself for what happened and I can’t talk to anyone about it.

They think I tried to save him but what they don’t know is I really made the call for help after he died. What can I do to get rid of this guilt?”.

See post below: