“There’s no more time to hide you again” – Nigerian man happily flaunts his boyfriend

A Nigerian man with the Tiktok handle, @TobyTw3rk, has happily revealed his long time boyfriend and gushed over him in a video he shared on his page.

According to Toby, his boyfriend loves him very much and affirms this to him everyday.

He decided to take the relationship to the next level by flaunting their love on his Tiktok page.

Toby gushed over how his boyfriend always makes him happy and was always there for him. He flaunted and called him endearing names.

He also addressed his lover as a twin brother and revealed that since he came to his life, his life has changed for the better.

In his words:

“My boyfriend is everything to me cause when he came to my life, my life changed. Oko mii, Ololufe mi, eyin lonu mi, Ejire mi, my twin brother, my husband, Ife mii, I love you and cherish you so much.

“There’s none more time for me to hide you again, ife mi, I love you. Iku o nii kpa wa o”.

Watch video below: