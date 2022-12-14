TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover,…

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over…

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma breaks down in tears at his Night of…

“There’s no more time to hide you again” – Nigerian man happily flaunts his boyfriend

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man with the Tiktok handle, @TobyTw3rk, has happily revealed his long time boyfriend and gushed over him in a video he shared on his page.

According to Toby, his boyfriend loves him very much and affirms this to him everyday.

He decided to take the relationship to the next level by flaunting their love on his Tiktok page.

READ ALSO

“He dropped all my things in the hospital without a…

“Get yourself a man that is obsessed with you” –…

Toby gushed over how his boyfriend always makes him happy and was always there for him. He flaunted and called him endearing names.

He also addressed his lover as a twin brother and revealed that since he came to his life, his life has changed for the better.

In his words:

“My boyfriend is everything to me cause when he came to my life, my life changed. Oko mii, Ololufe mi, eyin lonu mi, Ejire mi, my twin brother, my husband, Ife mii, I love you and cherish you so much.

“There’s none more time for me to hide you again, ife mi, I love you. Iku o nii kpa wa o”.

Watch video below:

@tobytwerk

My boyfriend is everything to me 😇🥱 #tobytwerk #fly #iberuoluwa #myhusbandlove #oko #mylover #usesoundtomakevideos #viral #usesound #trend #voiceeffects

♬ original sound – Tobytwerk

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover, Ivy (Video)

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over commandant in…

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma breaks down in tears at his Night of Tribute…

Man horrified after discovering he has two siblings, 4 years after random lady…

“I am still unmarried because of my child” – 35-year-old single mum cries out…

“My husband and I got engaged 4 days after we met” – Chita Agwu…

“Met this beauty and she took care of me inside the bus” – Man…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

VIDEO: Stefflon Don finds love again, gushes over romantic surprise from new man

“I’ve done my best for Nigerians” – President Buhari

James Brown opens up on depression for the second time this year

“There’s no more time to hide you again” – Nigerian man…

Actress Ronko Oshodioke narrates how ‘holy water’ healed her of…

“My husband has been sleeping with my 14-year-old sister” –…

Nigerian man goes viral after helping his wife back one of their twin babies on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More