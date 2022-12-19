TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mother-of-three finds out her husband is a spirit who died two…

Nigerians express shock as Ahmed Musa shares PVC showing his date…

Paul Okoye’s 22-year-old lover spotted with another man in…

“I am going to my husband’s house” – Paul Enenche’s daughter screams happily as husband arrives to pick her up

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular global minister’s daughter, Deborah Paul Enenche, has gotten netizens emotional after a video of her leaving for her husband‘s house was shared.

Many expressed excitement that she got married to a goofy person like her while others commented on her signature boots.

@grayysiiee said, “Debbie you don marry try leave dis shoe to rest na ma🤣🤣🤣😂how can u take old horse rider shoe to new husband home na😅.”

READ ALSO

Etinosa reacts to video of ‘crippled’ man…

@onyinye786:this gal n queen Elizabeth fashion eeh 😅😅.”

@its_esa27: “Why the husband con dey dance like that 😂😂😂.”

@divine_favour29: “it’s the husband’s joy for me🥰.”

@kvngnelll: “The guy sef na cruise na them them jam each other 😂.”

@ghettobuster: “She is going to her husband’s house with her winter boots under Abuja hot weather.”

@itz_lolly_angel: “The husband sef no Dey different 😂😂😂”

@ladylightcomedienne7: “😂😂😂😂😂 SHE MARRIED HER KIND, THE HUSBAND’S ENERGY – VERY DRAMATIC COUPLE. ❤️😍😍😍❤️❤️💃💃🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️CONGRATULATIONS 🎊 TO THEM. 🤗🤗🤗🥰🥰🥰.”

@user9668499583630: “like her flair for fashion, I peculiarly think she is one of a kind. I pray that this joy will never depart from her. enjoy your marriage honey.”

Watch video below:

@drpaulenenchemessages

A quick glimpse of Deborah Paul Enenche as she goes to her husbands house.

♬ original sound – Dr Pastor Paul Enenche

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mother-of-three finds out her husband is a spirit who died two years before…

Nigerians express shock as Ahmed Musa shares PVC showing his date of birth

Paul Okoye’s 22-year-old lover spotted with another man in new video

Why I agreed to be the Ooni’s third wife – Olori Tobi Phillips opens…

“It started with a little crush … my husband” — Frodd’s fiancee, Chioma gushes…

Daddy Freeze tackles Yul Edochie for declaring himself a proud polygamist

‘Fear women’ – Reactions as man films lady in his bed chatting with her…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I was just 12 when he left” – Father and son reunite in…

“Instead of dating your father, I’ll use juju if you break my heart”…

“I am so happy” – Man with cerebral palsy jubilates as he gets…

“I am going to my husband’s house” – Paul…

“Pregnancy did me dirty” – Expectant mother laments as she shares…

“E dey shake” – Nigerian lady orders husband to dance before…

VIDEO: American Rapper, Diddy gifts twin daughters matching Range Rover SUVs for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More