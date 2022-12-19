“I am going to my husband’s house” – Paul Enenche’s daughter screams happily as husband arrives to pick her up

Popular global minister’s daughter, Deborah Paul Enenche, has gotten netizens emotional after a video of her leaving for her husband‘s house was shared.

Many expressed excitement that she got married to a goofy person like her while others commented on her signature boots.

@grayysiiee said, “Debbie you don marry try leave dis shoe to rest na ma🤣🤣🤣😂how can u take old horse rider shoe to new husband home na😅.”

@onyinye786:this gal n queen Elizabeth fashion eeh 😅😅.”

@its_esa27: “Why the husband con dey dance like that 😂😂😂.”

@divine_favour29: “it’s the husband’s joy for me🥰.”

@kvngnelll: “The guy sef na cruise na them them jam each other 😂.”

@ghettobuster: “She is going to her husband’s house with her winter boots under Abuja hot weather.”

@itz_lolly_angel: “The husband sef no Dey different 😂😂😂”

@ladylightcomedienne7: “😂😂😂😂😂 SHE MARRIED HER KIND, THE HUSBAND’S ENERGY – VERY DRAMATIC COUPLE. ❤️😍😍😍❤️❤️💃💃🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️CONGRATULATIONS 🎊 TO THEM. 🤗🤗🤗🥰🥰🥰.”

@user9668499583630: “like her flair for fashion, I peculiarly think she is one of a kind. I pray that this joy will never depart from her. enjoy your marriage honey.”

Watch video below: