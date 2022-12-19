“E dey shake” – Nigerian lady orders husband to dance before getting laptop gift from her (Video)

A man has got tongues wagging after sharing a clip of himself dancing to impress his lover who insisted that he dances to get the MacBook Pro laptop she got him.

The happy man showed off some amusing dance moves that netizens labelled as ‘too brief’ for a MacBook Pro 2022 laptop.

Sharing the clip, the Tiktoker, @the_lawrenz captioned it:

“My wife said I must dance before she gives me the MacBook Pro 2022 she got me😭😭”.

Reacting to this, @tech_guy_360 said, “You only danced for few minutes, if i were you, I’d dance for her the whole day, like that’s a macbooks pro 2022🥺.”

@oliviadaniels119: “😂😂😂😂😂reminded me when we dance for indomie and pencil.”

@dark__skin_oreo: “I was not expecting those steppings😂😂.”

@naijanubia_xo: “Chai if na me I go too dance something wey I don Dey save for since 2years now wey I never get😂.”

@solomon_0147: “the dance is too brief for a MacBook 2022.”

@nathanmikun: “You suppose dance reach next year ooo 😳😳😂.”

@barristerebi: “This is the greatest expression of love to me! MacBook Pro?🕺🏼🕺🏼🕺🏼🕺🏼.”

Watch video below: