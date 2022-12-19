TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mother-of-three finds out her husband is a spirit who died two…

Nigerians express shock as Ahmed Musa shares PVC showing his date…

Paul Okoye’s 22-year-old lover spotted with another man in…

“E dey shake” – Nigerian lady orders husband to dance before getting laptop gift from her (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man has got tongues wagging after sharing a clip of himself dancing to impress his lover who insisted that he dances to get the MacBook Pro laptop she got him.

The happy man showed off some amusing dance moves that netizens labelled as ‘too brief’ for a MacBook Pro 2022 laptop.

Sharing the clip, the Tiktoker, @the_lawrenz captioned it:

READ ALSO

“Buy her a Benz if she patiently waited for you” —…

Mother dances joyfully as she receives house as Christmas…

“My wife said I must dance before she gives me the MacBook Pro 2022 she got me😭😭”.

Reacting to this, @tech_guy_360 said, “You only danced for few minutes, if i were you, I’d dance for her the whole day, like that’s a macbooks pro 2022🥺.”

@oliviadaniels119: “😂😂😂😂😂reminded me when we dance for indomie and pencil.”

@dark__skin_oreo: “I was not expecting those steppings😂😂.”

@naijanubia_xo: “Chai if na me I go too dance something wey I don Dey save for since 2years now wey I never get😂.”

@solomon_0147: “the dance is too brief for a MacBook 2022.”

@nathanmikun: “You suppose dance reach next year ooo 😳😳😂.”

@barristerebi: “This is the greatest expression of love to me! MacBook Pro?🕺🏼🕺🏼🕺🏼🕺🏼.”

Watch video below:

@the_lawrenz

The hustle is real 😂😂

♬ original sound – Alabi

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mother-of-three finds out her husband is a spirit who died two years before…

Nigerians express shock as Ahmed Musa shares PVC showing his date of birth

Paul Okoye’s 22-year-old lover spotted with another man in new video

Why I agreed to be the Ooni’s third wife – Olori Tobi Phillips opens…

“It started with a little crush … my husband” — Frodd’s fiancee, Chioma gushes…

Daddy Freeze tackles Yul Edochie for declaring himself a proud polygamist

‘Fear women’ – Reactions as man films lady in his bed chatting with her…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I was just 12 when he left” – Father and son reunite in…

“Instead of dating your father, I’ll use juju if you break my heart”…

“I am so happy” – Man with cerebral palsy jubilates as he gets…

“I am going to my husband’s house” – Paul…

“Pregnancy did me dirty” – Expectant mother laments as she shares…

“E dey shake” – Nigerian lady orders husband to dance before…

VIDEO: American Rapper, Diddy gifts twin daughters matching Range Rover SUVs for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More