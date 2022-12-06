“I left her at 4 months” – Mother reunites with daughter 4 years after travelling to Dubai (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A woman has shared her joy on TikTok after reuniting with her 4-year-old daughter whom she left at four months.

According to the woman, she had left the little girl to hustle in Dubai when she was four months old.

She was just meeting her for the first time after four years and could not control her emotions.

In her words:

“Reuniting with my daughter after 4 years left her with 4 months came to Dubai to hussle for us ”

This got emotions swirling in the comments section as many implored her to pay the child’s caregiver handsomely. Others in her shoes longed for their own moment to come as well.

@annemwangi46 said, “all the time I just think of that moment when I will hold my son and daughter in my arms they will seat on my laps till we reach home🥺🥰.”

@saroma082 said, “woooow…smartly dressed, well taken careoff, hugs to that woman.Inlove wid her dress🥰🥰🥰.”

@reenensm said, “she was well taken care of thank the guardian sana beautiful reunion!”

@susanmoraa05 said, “not me crying because of joy. may the one who has been taking care of her be blessed. four years is a very long time.”

Watch video below:

@curvymalesii

reuniting with my gal😌left her with 4 months #shakilamalesi #curvymalesi

♬ original sound – shirlyneotieno

