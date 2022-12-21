“I love you soo much stepmother” – Paul Okoye’s daughter, Vanessa Onyinye celebrates Iyabo Ojo on her birthday

Vanessa Onyinye, daughter of Iyabo Ojo’s new lover, Paul Okoye has showered love on on her new stepmother.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Iyabo Ojo shared glamorous photos of herself as she celebrates her 45th birthday.

The Boss lady, who is a source of inspiration and hope for many single mothers, uploaded a number of glammed-up pictures to commemorate the occasion.

She took to her Instagram page to express profound gratitude to her maker for new year and new happiness.

Sharing in the joy, Vanessa Onyinye, the 21-year-old daughter of Paul took to her Instagram page to celebrate her stepmother. She showered her with praise and prayers as she affirmed her love for her. in the spirit of gratitude, she appreciated the boss lady for healing her

She wrote:

”I don’t even know what to say, Aunty @iyaboojofespris You are Smart, Beautiful, strong and Determined! The list could go on and on! I love you soo much… you have help me in so many ways and I really appreciate you Today we shut down Lagos !!!! ?? May God continue to bless you Stepmother”.

See post below;