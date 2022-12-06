“I no wan hear say una get belle” – Reactions as ladies jubilate after meeting Yul Edochie in church (Video)

Nollywood actress, Juliet Ndudi, has got tongues wagging on social media, after sharing a video of herself and Yul Edochie.

In the video, the actress Juliet was seen with some other women giddily talking about how surprised they were over Yul’s presence in church.

In her words,

“See who I ran into in church today. Abeg oo, make una see. Odogwu dey go church oo😂😂😂.”

Many speculated that their meeting might have sparked something up and the next thing on Yul’s agenda is to make her his third wife.

@matilda3571 said, “God loves people like him my dear 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

@herobaby827 said, “E go give u bella oooo run oooo😂😂😂🥰🥰🥰.”

@user57567555826374 said, “why ei no go church even Lucifer di go church , church na for all man na the na heart and love for God na he matter.”

@jekwuhanselchukwu said, “una Don begin as una dey begin.. Hmmmmmm third and fourth wife’s loading.”

@jumong410 said, “another wife loading, hmmm, please be careful execpt you want to become a third wife.”

@thankgodkenechukwu18 said, “na so this belle used to enter oooh.”

Watch video below: