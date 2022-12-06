TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as…

“Mad woman” — Nkechi Blessing’s ex ridicules her…

Man dumps wife on their way back from church after wedding…

“I no wan hear say una get belle” – Reactions as ladies jubilate after meeting Yul Edochie in church (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Juliet Ndudi, has got tongues wagging on social media, after sharing a video of herself and Yul Edochie.

In the video, the actress Juliet was seen with some other women giddily talking about how surprised they were over Yul’s presence in church.

In her words,

READ ALSO

I didn’t want him to marry another wife, but it was his…

“Mercy na legend” – Reactions as Uju…

“See who I ran into in church today. Abeg oo, make una see. Odogwu dey go church oo😂😂😂.”

Many speculated that their meeting might have sparked something up and the next thing on Yul’s agenda is to make her his third wife.

@matilda3571 said, “God loves people like him my dear 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

@herobaby827 said, “E go give u bella oooo run oooo😂😂😂🥰🥰🥰.”

@user57567555826374 said, “why ei no go church even Lucifer di go church , church na for all man na the na heart and love for God na he matter.”

@jekwuhanselchukwu said, “una Don begin as una dey begin.. Hmmmmmm third and fourth wife’s loading.”

@jumong410 said, “another wife loading, hmmm, please be careful execpt you want to become a third wife.”

@thankgodkenechukwu18 said, “na so this belle used to enter oooh.”

Watch video below:

@itsjulietndudi

I ran into Odogwu in church #yuledochieodogwu with my girls #ekeneumenwa

♬ original sound – Juliet Ndudi

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as house help (Video)

“Mad woman” — Nkechi Blessing’s ex ridicules her after twerking for…

Man dumps wife on their way back from church after wedding (Video)

Why I twerked for Ooni of Ife — Nkechi Blessing clears the air

“I was born a prophet” – Cynthia Morgan opens up weeks after giving…

Video of BBNaija’s Daniella and her albino twin brother stirs reactions

“This is my reality; I’m now a black single mother singing and dancing in…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I no wan hear say una get belle” – Reactions as ladies…

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick (Video)

“Stop demonizing CS” – Doctor advises as lady loses womb, baby after refusing to…

Reactions as grandma ties grandaughter with rope while taking a stroll (Video)

Gbenro Ajibade rants as runs girl tries to trap him into marriage after…

Naysayers react to Jada Pollock’s recent tweet

Abroad-based Nigerian shares hilarious experience with Caucasian boss who was…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More