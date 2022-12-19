“I was just 12 when he left” – Father and son reunite in emotional video

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

An emotional father could not contain his joy as he reunited with his son who just came into the country after many years.

The video got many gushing over the love in the father’s eye as he hugged his son with so much evident admiration.

They kept smiling from ear to ear as the doting father refused to leave his grown son who was also happy over their reunion.

@bigzaddy_c: “😢😢😢😢 so much joy to welcome his son chaii 😭😭 wish my dad an mum are still alive to welcome me next year!!”

@bluivy92: “Fatherly love 🥰.”

@tase404: “men do cry 🥺🥺🥺i felt the love too big up broda for making daddy smile🥰.”

@successfuljenny2: “Wow welcome home 🥰😁but this your big bro dey enter person eye ooo😏😅.”

@richoofficial3: “awesome that’s super cool best of kind 💖 Richo Cares 🧡✊🏽.”

@symplyswanky: “so sweet, May God protect him always.”

Watch video below:

@favycatie

#trending #fypシ゚viral #goviral #explore #foryourpage #favycatie

♬ Coming Home – Diddy – Dirty Money

