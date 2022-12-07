“Igbo wey go havard” – Fans shade Maria as she slams her worker with Igbo language (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular reality TV star, Maria, has stirred reactions after speaking to her staff in Igbo language.

Maria had accused her gardener of not taking proper care of all her plants and making them die off.

Maria stated that she wasn’t pleased with the fact that her plants were not properly taken care of and she lashed out at the gardener with her ‘igbo accent“.

“You killed my plant. Ehn? What do you mean mbah? You’ve killed it. Like you’ve literally just killed my plant, like. Were you not watering it?”

“Dude you killed my plant, even the colors….. like likeee. Chineke gbokwagi oku ebe ahu”, she said.

Reacting to this, @cuteshasha4 wrote, “😂😂😂😂😂😂 This is what this girl suppose do for house make we enjoy her 😂😂😂.”

@simplyadaobi said, “The way she switched nkechi oooo😂😂😂 big ria🦋.”

@maureenluchii said, “Omoh!!! The Igbo is filtered 😂😂😂😂. I love.”

@queenzinny30 said, “Igbo wey go havard😂😂😂.”

@chiamakaokafor125: said, “Omo Igbo Dey ooh nne ur Igbo is giving.”

Watch video below:

@mamakiing

wahala be like accent 😂#bbnaija #bbnaijaseason7 #bbnaijalevelup #bbnaijaseason6 #bbnaija2022 #bbnaijas7 #maria #mariachikebenjamin #mariachikebenjamin_bbn #mariabbnaija #mariabbn

♬ original sound – MamakiingBlog👑

