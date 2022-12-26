“I’m fully taken” – Actress Destiny Etiko sends PSA to suitors

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has sent a public service announcement to men flooding her DMs for relationship.

Taking to Instagram, the actress warned those flooding her dms with love messages to desist as she is engaged.

Destiny Etiko announced that she is taken and doesn’t have space again.

“This message is to all the B&M in my dm disturbing me seriously for no offense. Please note this. I am fully taken no space again. I hope this has answered all your questions. Thanks” . Destiny Etiko, is one of the few celebrities who keeps her relationship life very private.

Remember how Internet sleuths uncovered the supposed new lover of actress Destiny Etiko months ago? Ynaija posted the image of her purported boyfriend.

His name and true identity have not yet been revealed.

Innocent Chukwuma, the CEO of Innoson Motors, and Destiny Etiko were also connected. Cutie Julls, a blogger, claimed that he had paid for the actress’s lifestyle.

The blogger alleged that Destiny entirely disregarded the other men in her life in favor of giving him her undivided attention.