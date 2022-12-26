TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife,…

May Yul Edochie shares Christmas photos without husband, Yul…

“I’m fully taken” – Actress Destiny Etiko sends PSA to suitors

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has sent a public service announcement to men flooding her DMs for relationship.

Taking to Instagram, the actress warned those flooding her dms with love messages to desist as she is engaged.

Destiny Etiko announced that she is taken and doesn’t have space again.

READ ALSO

Actress, Omowunmi Dada gets engaged on boxing day

VIDEO: Actress Iyabo Ojo shares beautiful Christmas themed…

“This message is to all the B&M in my dm disturbing me seriously for no offense. Please note this.

I am fully taken no space again. I hope this has answered all your questions. Thanks” .

Destiny Etiko, is one of the few celebrities who keeps her relationship life very private.

Remember how Internet sleuths uncovered the supposed new lover of actress Destiny Etiko months ago? Ynaija posted the image of her purported boyfriend.
His name and true identity have not yet been revealed.
Innocent Chukwuma, the CEO of Innoson Motors, and Destiny Etiko were also connected. Cutie Julls, a blogger, claimed that he had paid for the actress’s lifestyle.
The blogger alleged that Destiny entirely disregarded the other men in her life in favor of giving him her undivided attention.

“Awww beauriful small girl actress Destiny with her big god, Oga Innocent Chukwuma Motors. This man has really changed Destiny. Destiny no send any man again since they started dating. Awww”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he reacts to a…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife, Blessing Obasi in…

May Yul Edochie shares Christmas photos without husband, Yul Edochie

The church betrayed me – Timini Egbuson reveals why he left church

Singer Davido, Chioma and the Adeleke’s spend Christmas together in Saint…

VIDEO: Actress Iyabo Ojo shares beautiful Christmas themed photos with her…

“The best gift of 2022” – BBNaija’s Khafi shares first glimpse of her…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over Sophia Momodu and…

“I’m fully taken” – Actress Destiny Etiko sends PSA to suitors

Good girl dey pay, don’t let them use your head” – Paul…

Romantic moment Mr Eazi sent flowers to girlfriend, Temi Otedola (Video)

Lady shares video of sister’s reaction after lying that she broke a drink…

Nigerian lady who travelled to Dubai 15 years ago cries out as she returns with…

Actress, Omowunmi Dada gets engaged on boxing day

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More