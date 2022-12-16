Lady confesses about accidentally killing her dad because of her boyfriend

A sad confession about how she inadvertently contributed to her father’s passing five years ago was made by a Nigerian woman.

She went online to tell her tale in an anonymous manner as she detailed the crime she had committed in 2017.

The woman claimed that she had planned to spend the night with her lover on the fateful day but she knew her father would disapprove.

She said that she what she had done and would never forgive herself because she did not mean to be the cause of her father’s demise.

She wrote:

“I regret giving my dad sleeping pills In 2017 just to see a guy I was so in love with. Returned the next day to see my dad laying lifeless. It’s a secret I’ll take to my grave and I’ll never forgive myself for it I never meant to kill him. I didn’t mean give him an overdose”