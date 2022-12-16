TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Paul Okoye rolls out photos of trolls who called his lover ugly

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her…

“He hasn’t been the same since you left”…

Lady confesses about accidentally killing her dad because of her boyfriend

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A sad confession about how she inadvertently contributed to her father’s passing five years ago was made by a Nigerian woman.

She went online to tell her tale in an anonymous manner as she detailed the crime she had committed in 2017.

The woman claimed that she had planned to spend the night with her lover on the fateful day but she knew her father would disapprove.

READ ALSO

My man took me on vacation and married another woman the…

Young lady upgrades her family’s old house to…

She said that she what she had done and would never forgive herself because she did not mean to be the cause of her father’s demise.

She wrote:

“I regret giving my dad sleeping pills In 2017 just to see a guy I was so in love with. Returned the next day to see my dad laying lifeless. It’s a secret I’ll take to my grave and I’ll never forgive myself for it I never meant to kill him. I didn’t mean give him an overdose”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Paul Okoye rolls out photos of trolls who called his lover ugly

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her for commenting…

“He hasn’t been the same since you left” – Married woman…

“I am still unmarried because of my child” – 35-year-old single mum cries out…

“My husband has been sleeping with my 14-year-old sister” –…

“Our vision no longer aligned” – Funke Akindele finally opens up on…

“There’s no more time to hide you again” – Nigerian man…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Lady confesses about accidentally killing her dad because of her boyfriend

Man shocked as female bus passenger disappears with his money after begging in…

“His death is starting to haunt me” – Lady cries out for help…

Identity of female driver cru$hed to death by train revealed (Photo)

“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says after discarding…

“Just dey play” – Nigerian lady shows off wads of cash she made after playing…

“This mad man dey enter eye” – Nigerian Lady falls for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More