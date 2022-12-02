Little kid uses mic like a teacher as he leads school assembly with authority (Video)

A school boy has melted hearts online after leading his school assembly authoritatively like a teacher would do.

In the video, the schoolboy identified as Romeo exchanged pleasantries with fellow pupils and teachers as he ordered them to recite the Lord’s prayer in an adorable way.

This got many cooing at the little boy’s admirable act.

@courtneysmith_789 said, “he speaks with so much authority,,,awww so cute. May he grow in the grace and favor of God.”

@ciellavibes said, “Now this is how Leadership starts 🥰🥰🥰 but the good afternoon heaven killed me 😂😂😂😂.”

@okeke37 said, “This boy is wonderful and amazing baby keep moving forward more Grace.”

@kenedwardjnr1_ said, “I just love the way the lil boy speaks….. woow

i tnk i hv to go nd see my baby mama nd de kid now…😁😁😁😁😁.”

@hisgace said, “I was so busy focusing on the boldness of the little prince untill I hear our father who dance in heaven, then I bursts😂😂😂.”

Watch video below: