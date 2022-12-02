TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with…

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he…

“What did you just delete?” Man uses GB WhatsApp to…

Little kid uses mic like a teacher as he leads school assembly with authority (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A school boy has melted hearts online after leading his school assembly authoritatively like a teacher would do.

In the video, the schoolboy identified as Romeo exchanged pleasantries with fellow pupils and teachers as he ordered them to recite the Lord’s prayer in an adorable way.

This got many cooing at the little boy’s admirable act.

READ ALSO

“Are you sure he’s a kid?” – Little…

“He is a graduate already” – Little boy…

@courtneysmith_789 said, “he speaks with so much authority,,,awww so cute. May he grow in the grace and favor of God.”

@ciellavibes said, “Now this is how Leadership starts 🥰🥰🥰 but the good afternoon heaven killed me 😂😂😂😂.”

@okeke37 said, “This boy is wonderful and amazing baby keep moving forward more Grace.”

@kenedwardjnr1_ said, “I just love the way the lil boy speaks….. woow
i tnk i hv to go nd see my baby mama nd de kid now…😁😁😁😁😁.”

@hisgace said, “I was so busy focusing on the boldness of the little prince untill I hear our father who dance in heaven, then I bursts😂😂😂.”

Watch video below:

@sunyanigirl72

awwwwnn this little boy 🤭🥰🥰🥰#fypシ゚viral #fyp #likes #comments

♬ original sound – Sunyanigirl72

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with another…

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he died” –…

“What did you just delete?” Man uses GB WhatsApp to catch his…

“You look so cute” – Lady approaches man in the presence of…

Emotional moment Rita Dominic and Kate Henshaw broke down in tears at her…

Skitmaker Kiekie shares beautiful moments from her gender reveal party (Video)

Tight childhood friends of 15 years divorce barely 5 months after getting…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Why I killed my neighbor with a machete” – Native doctor…

“42-year-old mother of 2” – Woman surprises people with young…

“Leave Allysyn’s name out your hateful mouths” — Hermes fumes after declaring…

Brilliant 14-year-old Nigerian girl wins spelling bee competition, wins N2.5…

Little kid uses mic like a teacher as he leads school assembly with authority…

Pretty twin sisters who became pregnant at same time deliver on same day (Video)

“I never see N100 million for my life before o” – Sabinus…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More