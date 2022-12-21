Man dumps lover who did 3 abortions for him, marries someone else

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has recently opened up about her ordeal with a man who made her abort three pregnancies for him with the promise of marrying her.

However, after carrying out the last one, she was shocked as the man got married to someone else entirely.

The lady revealed that she provided shelter for him at some point and took care of his needs when he didn’t have a job.

Sadly, what she got back was his traditional and white wedding pictures with another girl flying everywhere.

In her words,

“Aborted for a man three times in one year, the last one in November he asked you to abort again promising that he has plans to marry you by November same month he got hitched with another babe traditionally

You allowed him stay in your house and provided for him the whole time when he didn’t have a job until he did, now traditional and white wedding pictures of him and another girl is flying everywhere even though you are still very much in a relationship with him..

How do these things even happen? Just take 23 hours a day to fear men, the remaining 1hour use it to fear their fathers🙄.”

