TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s…

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited…

Husband catches wife boarding flight with a man after she claimed…

Man shares video of lady in his hotel room lying to her boyfriend via phone

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young woman who was with another man was caught on camera lying to her boyfriend about where she went.

When her man contacted her phone, the guy who had invited her to a hotel to have some fun secretly recorded her.

In reality, she was in a hotel room, but she told her partner she was riding a bike and going somewhere.

READ ALSO

Lady spots her secondary school head boy working as POS…

Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly…

She positioned her phone close to a on fan to make her deception seem plausible by creating the illusion that she was actually moving and the wind was blowing.

They had just finished dining and drinking when her man called her phone, according to a video that was shared online.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, i.iv.vii said; Fear woman ha

remigold91_; After a plate of rice & turkey 😼 Na today I fear my gender 😂😂

k_klassiqx; If you can’t be faithful in a relationship stop dating please because what’s all these 😌😌😌 Shiloh no Dey end sha na yearly something

amplifieronly; No be my babe voice be dis 🥺🥺??

ambalipacjay; This one na legend 😂😂 turn the standing fan to the phone call 😊 Awon omo werey

jmkglow1; I trust my guy na video call he no get chill for audio 😂😂😂😂😂

iam_diano; Such a cold world

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s disrespectful…

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited her ex (Video)

Husband catches wife boarding flight with a man after she claimed to be visiting…

“Losing you has felt like a grief” – Alex Ekubo’s ex fiance, Fancy…

Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly being washed in clothes

“First million, first land, first proper house, first car” –…

“Na because of this babe I dey always buy fuel” – Man falls in…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Forget feminism, I’m tired of waking up each morning unmarried” – Lady cries…

VIDEO: Singer Tiwa Savage stirs reaction with her outfit to Afro Nation

VIDEO: Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child; 2nd with Alyssa Scott

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing with him on…

Man shares video of lady in his hotel room lying to her boyfriend via phone

BBNaija’s Queen expecting her first child, flaunts baby bump

Wizkid shuts down Lagos as he takes new Lamborghini Urus for a ride (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More