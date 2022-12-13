Marriage Saga: Sina Rambo’s wife spills dirty secret concerning her husband’s sister

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Korth who has been laying in public the dirty secrets of her ex husband’s family.

Taking to her Instagram stories she shared some dirty secret of how badly she have been treated by the Adeleke’s.

She blamed Davido’s cousin and his sister for the dented door and her wrist injury, respectively, while posting a video of a damaged door.

In a recent post, she made allegations against her husband’s sisters accusing them of being sent to custody over battery.

She said:

“I did some research on the girls and found out they got arrested for battery! This is the first time they’ve done it!”

See the screenshots below:

The duo who tied the knot On October 26th, 2021 are basically standing on thin ice here.

