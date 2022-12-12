“Too good for nonsense” – Sina Rambo’s wife, Korth leaks message she received from his sister

Sina Rambo’s wife, Korth has continue to drag her husband’s family as she leaked a chat her sister in-law sent her.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, she called her husband and his sister for domestically abusing her.

Taking to her Instagram stories she shared some dirty secret of how badly she have been treated by the Adeleke’s.

She blamed Davido’s cousin and his sister for the dented door and her wrist injury, respectively, while posting a video of a damaged door.

In a new post, Korth however shared a chat exchange between her and Sina Adeleke’s sister who hurled unprintable insults at her for coming at her brother.

The heartbroken wife also promised to leak all evidences and chats online.

See screenshots below of the encounter between them;