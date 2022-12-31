Media mogul, Mo Abudu joins the OSCARS voting committee

Media mogul, Mosunmola Abudu, better known as Mo Abudu has excitedly revealed that she has joined the Oscar voting committee.

The quinquagenarian took to her Instagram page to share the good news. Mo Abudu joyfully noted that it is an honour for her to be invited as a voting member of the 95th Academy Awards.

She wrote:

Good morning beautiful people. It’s such an honour to have been invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, popularly known as the OSCARS to vote in THE INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM and SHORT FILM LIVE ACTION categories of the 95th Academy Awards. I am really excited about being part of the process and joining the voting Committee this year!

Reacting to this, friends and family took to her comment section to congratulate her.

Official Osas wrote: Auntie Mo!!!!! Sooooo happy and excited!! Congratulations sooooo much! What amazing news!!! Such an honor.

Adunni Ade wrote: Come on! That’s what I’m talking about! Congratulations ma.

Beverly Osu wrote: That’s right ma’am

Okey Bakassi wrote: Congratulations