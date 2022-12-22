TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding…

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie…

Mo Bimpe announces she is expecting twins with husband, Lateef Adedimeji

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Actress Mo Bimpe has announced that she is expecting a set of twins with her husband Lateef Adedeimeji.

In celebration to their one year anniversary, she revealed that she is expecting ‘babies’ for him.

In her words:

READ ALSO

“I can’t get enough of you” – Mo…

I’m quitting radio – Toke Makinwa announces after 12years…

Happy first wedding anniversary my big baby , the father of our unborn children, Baba ibeji 🤩

This time next year , We’ll be celebrating this day with our babies”

she wrote:

“One year ago, I said YES to forever to the most amazing man.

Dear hubby @adedimejilateef

The best day of my life is the day I married you, the second best day is the day I met you and the third best day is the day I said YES to marrying you lol.

I thank God every day for having you in my life.

Thank you for choosing me to spend your life with

I find myself lucky and blessed as I found my soulmate and best friend in my husband. You have shown me exactly what Love really is, you are the reason for my happy days and my comfort on my sad days, you cheer my successes and encourage me when I fail.

I am so proud to be your wife

Thank you for fostering peace in our marriage, I have had a wonderful year in peace with you my love

Thank you for the special memories we’ve made and for the years to come, can’t wait to enjoy many more special moments with you . Happy first wedding anniversary my big baby, the father of our unborn children, Baba ibeji.

This time next year , We’ll be celebrating this day with our babies. I Love You So Much okomi.

See post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from his Instagram…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding (Video)

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie tenders deep apology…

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

Korra Obidi excited as man toasts her on the streets of Lagos (Video)

Lady stumbles upon her boyfriend’s wedding photos online same month she…

“Old man behaving like a little girl” — Doris Ogala blasts Yul Edochie, gets…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

Drama as bride shocks guests, fails to show up on wedding day

Nkechi Blessing and lover filmed kissing publicly at Iyabo Ojo’s party (Video)

Jealous lady destroys her man’s car for not responding to her text fast enough…

Mo Bimpe announces she is expecting twins with husband, Lateef Adedimeji

Vector holds low-key wedding with girlfriend

VIDEO: Sabinus under fire for featuring Tinubu’s mimicker at his show in Port…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More