Moment 1-year-old boy forced parents who are quarrelling to kiss (Video)

In a viral video, a little boy was spotted settling his parent’s dispute by making them kiss forcefully.

The couple didn’t want to settle their dispute but the adamant little boy wouldn’t have any of it as he insisted on a kiss from both ends.

The little boy would cry in protest when one of them decides not to consent to the kiss until the father eventually did.

This brought smiles on netizens as many lovingly labelled the boy the ‘peacemaker’ of the house.

@missnjenga7 said, “way maker miracle worker literally light in the darkness😂😂😂😂.. Chief councillor Humi.”

@bella_khanyi said, “A peace maker 😂😂🥰🥰.”

@justme_mo said, “After mama smiled he was like..”my work here is done”😂.”

@ntandok03 said, “🥰🥰🥰🥰Mr President is fixing the country….Rule #1 kissing brings smile on fighting couple 🥰🥰🥰.”

@cynthiagesare2 said, “grabbing his dad’s face like ‘ look here am trying to help you’😂😂😂.”

@ikgomotseng91 said, “that’s just not a child he’s the chosen one an angel 4 real peace maker 🔥☀️☀️☀️🤗”.

