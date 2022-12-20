TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny…

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged…

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage…

Moment Paul Enenche showed off dance moves at daughter’s wedding (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

The recent elaborate wedding of Pastor Paul Enenche’s daughter, Deborah has now become the talk of town after a video captured the moment Pastor Enenche showed off his signature dance moves.

This stirred a lot of reactions from netizens as many reckoned with the fact that wedding or no wedding, his dance moves are signatory.

Others wished for their dads to do same on their own wedding da.

READ ALSO

“I am going to my husband’s house” –…

“I wore asoebi, went for wedding, only to discover…

See reactions below:

@user223032693613: “congratulations, your home is already blessed amen, My Pastor always on point.”

@konyajay: “That’s d Joy of every Father for their daughter.”

@clairejune351: “I love pastor Paul Eneche . Congratulations Deborah Eneche.”

@aminat_025: “I love this pastor so much.,, his dance movers na die 🥰.”

@portable089: “D only pastor with a signature dance,I celebrate you sir🥰.”

@vickybabyofficial: “God when ooo i really need amazing dad like this 💃💃💃.”

@glorylove550: “big congratulations.”

@jennychi54: “congratulations sir.”

@mdakusi: “I God I love seeing this happen in my family.”

@brixx_bby: “I really want my dad to dance just like this on my wedding day much love sir”.

Watch video below:

@dominionmandates

Dr. Paul Enenche dances at his First Daughter’s wedding… #paulenenche #wedding #cake #fyp

♬ original sound – Dominion Mandates

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny Etiko spills…

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged new man (Video)

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage to Paul Okoye

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding (Video)

‘Fear women’ – Reactions as man films lady in his bed chatting with her…

“I will forever miss you, my besty” — IVD remembers late wife

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

The only reason I still talk with my sister – Paul Okoye’s girlfriend’s brother…

Moment Paul Enenche showed off dance moves at daughter’s wedding (Video)

Sleeping with many women, you’re worse than king Solomon – Lady…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding (Video)

Man storms girlfriends’ houses, takes back iPhones he gifted them

Berri Tiga buys brand new Mercedes Benz to celebrate successful year

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More