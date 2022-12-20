Moment Paul Enenche showed off dance moves at daughter’s wedding (Video)

The recent elaborate wedding of Pastor Paul Enenche’s daughter, Deborah has now become the talk of town after a video captured the moment Pastor Enenche showed off his signature dance moves.

This stirred a lot of reactions from netizens as many reckoned with the fact that wedding or no wedding, his dance moves are signatory.

Others wished for their dads to do same on their own wedding da.

See reactions below:

@user223032693613: “congratulations, your home is already blessed amen, My Pastor always on point.”

@konyajay: “That’s d Joy of every Father for their daughter.”

@clairejune351: “I love pastor Paul Eneche . Congratulations Deborah Eneche.”

@aminat_025: “I love this pastor so much.,, his dance movers na die 🥰.”

@portable089: “D only pastor with a signature dance,I celebrate you sir🥰.”

@vickybabyofficial: “God when ooo i really need amazing dad like this 💃💃💃.”

@glorylove550: “big congratulations.”

@jennychi54: “congratulations sir.”

@mdakusi: “I God I love seeing this happen in my family.”

@brixx_bby: “I really want my dad to dance just like this on my wedding day much love sir”.

Watch video below: