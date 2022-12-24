Monalisa Chinda, Alex Unusual, others react as May Edochie reaffirms her stand on polygamy

Nollywood stars and other A-list celebrities has hailed May Edochie, the estranged wife of Yul Edochie, for her level of maturity and wisdom in handling of her marital issues.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Yul Edochie had once again made a public apology to his first wife, May Edochie for taking a second wife.

Responding to his public apology, May Edochie in a lengthy post on her Instagram page, appealed to him to allow them handle their issues privately.

May Edochie reaffirmed that she wouldn’t be forced into polygamy neither would she be numbered as it is against her religion.

However, she believed forgiveness is the most beautiful form and she has chosen to forgive him because of her mental health and inner peace.

She added that she is incapable of hating anyone especially the father of her children. However, she wouldn’t succumb to his demands to being numbered in a home they jointly built.

Singing her praise are the likes of Ruth Kadiri, Monalisa Chinda, Uche Nnanna, Obi Cubana’s wife, Alex Unusual and more.

Ruth Kadiri wrote: “The love you give will never be thrown at you with a slap

Monalisa Chinda wrote: “A queen and more… I stand everyday all day…. God BLESS YOU

Oma Nnadi wrote: “May, if I say I am not proud of you, ehhh my friend I lie. Merry xmas darling

Uche Nnanna wrote: “Well said sis. I stand and re-stand with you

Miz Wanneka wrote: “Such a queen

Iheme Nancy wrote: “My love for you still stands

Benson Okonkwo wrote: “If class was a person

Adaeze Yobo wrote: “Amazing woman

See more reactions below;