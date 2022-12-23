“My friend told me he’s too old for me, now they envy me” – Lady flaunts her lover (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young Nigerian lady has revealed how her friends tried to destroy her marriage with negative comments about her man.

According to her, her friends did everything to convince her that her husband is too old for her, but now, they are envious of her.

She wrote:

“My friend told me my husband is too old for me, but now they are envying me. My family my all.”

Reacting to the video, @legitt01 wrote: “na odogwu u dey marry so 🥰😂😂😂.”

@chioma7353 wrote: “I don’t mind them age is just a number.”

@ify love ijele wrote: “my dear no mind them their are home breakers, my is 37 & am 28.”

@vivianchizaram721 wrote: “Don’t mind them is cos they own husband is not doing them well that is why.”

@user6160015500929 wrote: “sorry is your husband searching for second wife just asking for a friend 🤣.”

Watch the video below:

@udehamarachi325

My family my all #viralvideo

♬ original sound – queenherby631

