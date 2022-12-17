“Na yahoo money?” – Drama as market woman rejects new N1000 note

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

In a recent video making rounds, a market seller was seen rejecting the new N1,000 note after a customer presented it for payment.

In the clip, the man came into her shop to buy some items, but the owner refused to accept the N1,000 note he gave the salesperson when he tried to pay.

She asserted that the money he was attempting to pay her with was counterfeit and “yahoo money.”

However, the young man was using the brand-new Nigerian naira note that entered into circulation yesterday, December 15, 2022.

The seller blatantly refused to take it as she labelled him a Yahoo boy with fake currency.

Reacting, the man went ahead to call passers-by to come to his aid and help him explain to the woman it was a new currency in circulation.

Watch video below;

