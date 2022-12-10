Nigerian lady adds Davido to her prayer request at Shiloh (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has stirred reactions online after putting ace singer, Davido as her number one prayer request at Shiloh.

In the request, the lady prayed that death should always be far away from him and his family. She also prayed that he finds happiness and favour from God.

She further wished for God to separate him from unfriendly friends. This stirred reactions from netizens as many outrightly said she was just chasing clout cause she wouldn’t have snapped the prayer note if it was genuine.

Others said Amen to the prayers and pointed out that the musician needs all the prayers he can get this season.

Frederick said, “As u dey pray for am no forget ur own problems oooo, David needs prayers no doubt, mat God give the two of them double for their trouble🙏🙏🙏.”

Zvynbaker said, “If e genuine, why you come show us. Cloutinha.”

Kinkyvee said, “If it’s genuine she didn’t have to snap it and put it on social media. Why didn’t she snap her personal prayer request too? Clout chasers!!!”

Wendy said, “He’s a good person so he deserves all the prayers he can get this period.”

Omalichawa said, “Davido don’t have fans he has family.”

