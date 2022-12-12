TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nkechi Blessing throws shade as she reacts to alleged DJ Cuppy’s scandal

By Shalom

Nigerian media personality, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has thrown shades at Nigerians following news about DJ Cuppy’s lover, Ryan Taylor.

It was recently speculated that DJ Cuppy’s fiancé, Ryan Taylor cheated on her before their engagement.

This was after videos of Ryan Taylor with another UK influencer, Fiona Michelle circulated on social media, shortly after the news of his engagement to DJ Cuppy broke.

Fiona had posted a video in November with a mystery man on TikTok whose tattoos matched that of Taylor.

This made many Nigerians including Nkechi Blessing criticize the source of the degenerating news and accused the people behind it of choosing ‘witchcraft’ just to spoil DJ Cuppy’s happiness.

In her words:

“Welcome to Nigeria where your happiness gives a lot of people headache…when Cuppy was single nobody bothered to dig into her single life to know why she’s single, small happiness una don dey dug una grave… who do una this thing ehh Nigerians? pure witchcraft.”

See post below:

