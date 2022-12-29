Oxlade reveals shocking reason why he doesn’t smoke

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Deborah Ngere

Nigerian singer, Oxlade has revealed a very shocking detail of why he does not smoke.

Its no secret that most artist smoke, be it cigarette or marijuana

For most artists, smoking has become the standard of the day. It is common knowledge that many artists indulge in drug or alcohol use. Some people smoke to get high so they can perform, while others do it as a hobby.

In an exclusive interview with Radar Radio, Oxlade revealed a startling justification for his smoking cessation. The singer of “Ku Lo Sa” disclosed a medical problem that prevents him from smoking.

He used to have asthma, according to Oxlade, which is why he doesn’t smoke. Many admirers have expressed dismay over this since they have diverse reactions to the news.

