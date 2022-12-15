“Passenger almost stranded as conductor refuses to take new N1k note from her (Video)

Following the release of the new naira notes by the central bank of Nigeria, a lady was almost stranded in Lagos as a bus conductor refused to collect it.

This caused a delay at the bus park as other passengers urged him to collect it and also tried to convince him that it’s a new note.

However, he wouldn’t have any of it and even went ahead to ask the lady to come down and board another bus since she kept insisting it was the only cash with her.

The matter was later settled when someone else volunteered to change the note to the old one for them.

Netizens blamed the Nigerian government for not creating awareness for the new naira notes.

Medasbotanics said, “Please don’t blame the conductor cos the counterfeit out there eh… okpo. I’ll rather collect transfer😂😂.”

Habibiz said, “No radio jingles? No TV commercials? No billboards? No awareness? Owkaay!!!”

Eremj said, “The original looks fake..I no go even collect am.”

Joelilyofficial said, “This money is now in circulation but e never reach me.”

Evelyn said, “Wait o🤨 the money is now in circulation?? Am I the only one that haven’t seen it.”

Adeolu said, “The fakes are about to be everywhere. Even the originals look fake!”

Yemilia said, “I no blame the conductor. Me sef no go even collect am as change since I haven’t seen it in circulation yet.”

Chanty said, “You only collect what you know. Even I didn’t know that it is already in circulation. They couldn’t even create an awareness campaign for it. My obodo Naija”.

See post below: