Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable has lashed out at Afrofuji singer, Small Doctor just hours after they reconciled.

He was invited to perform at Small Doctor’s concert on Friday in Agege, but fans stoned him with bottles in protest of his constant online ramblings.

In a new video, the Zazuu star accused the Penalty crooner of being behind his ordeal, saying he is jealous of his fame.

Portable stated that he believes Small Doctor is jealous of him now that he is more powerful in the industry.

The Zeh Nation founder also heaped curses on the ‘This Year ‘singer s he further alleged that Small Doctor was the one who told the crowd to attack him. He added that despite that planned assault, none of the objects they threw hit him.

Portable also threatened to deal with Small Doctor and warned him not to come to any show in Ogun state because he will tell his boys to strip him naked and beat him up.

The controversial singer said he had beat Small Doctor in the past when they quarreled and settled at show promoter Abu Abel’s house and he will do it again wherever they happen to meet.

Portable further mentioned Ibadan, Sango, Oshogbo, and Ilorin as places where he has boys who can deal with the Agege musician if they happen to meet there.

Watch him speak below: