Rihanna shows off her son’s face for the first time (Video)

Popular singer and mother, Rihanna, has shared clips of her baby on her Tiktok page for the first time.

The ace singer who welcomed her baby with A$AP Rocky on May 13 hasn’t revealed the baby boy’s face until now.

The revelation video got netizens buzzing to and fro on the features of Rihanna the baby boy possesses.

While many claimed the baby’s forehead is definitely the identical feature, some said it is the nose instead. Others outrightly said, the baby looks like an Igbo boy from Nigeria.

Chachi said, “Lol ….looks like an Igbo baby, especially the ones they give ‘Chimeremeze’. Congratulations to the couple.”

Thefood said, “Rihanna’s complete photocopy. Adorable baby💙.”

Allimerry said, “Mhen! Awww😍😍 See that forehead, he took that from mama😍😍😍😍 ”

Mariam said, “He’s got Riri’s nose o😍 ”

Chidera said, “e resemble igbo pikin oo🤣🤣”.

Watch video below;